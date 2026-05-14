Woman accused of Rihanna shooting refuses to cooperate with mental health assessment

The woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's house refuses to cooperate with a mental health assessment, her lawyer requested a delay to assess her competency. However, she wants the case to proceed. The judge ruled that the assessment is only required if there is objective evidence of the defendant's incompetence. Failing to cooperate with a doctor or lawyer does not meet this criterion.

De vrouw die verdacht wordt van de beschieting op het huis van de zangeres Rihanna (38), wil niet meewerken aan een onderzoek naar haar mentale gesteldheid.

Haar advocaat diende woensdag een verzoek in om de rechtszaak uit te stellen om te onderzoeken of Ivanna Lisette Ortiz handelingsbekwaam is, meldt Rolling Stone. Ortiz wil echter dat de zaak wordt voortgezet. Volgens de rechter is een dergelijk onderzoek alleen verplicht als er objectief bewijs is dat een verdachte handelingsonbekwaam is. Een weigering om mee te werken met een arts of met haar advocaat valt daar niet onder.

Begin maart werd de woning van Rihanna beschoten. De zangeres was destijds samen met haar man A$AP Rocky in een trailer op de oprit van hun woning. Hun drie jonge kinderen waren thuis. Ortiz werd even later opgepakt.

Ze wordt onder meer verdacht van poging tot moord en het vuren van een semiautomatisch wapen in een woonwijk. Ortiz heeft de beschuldigingen ontkend. Eerder werd bekend dat Ortiz een "flinke borgsom" moet betalen na haar arrestatie. Meer daarover, zie je in de video hieronder





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Rihanna Shooting Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Mental Health Assessment Competency Objectively Incompetent Crime Legal Proceedings

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