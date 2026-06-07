Thomas Duivenvoorden wordt nieuwe hoofdtrainer van De Graafschap: 'We gaan bouwen aan een herkenbaar, aanvallend team'

Thomas Duivenvoorden knows the pressure is high at De Graafschap. He will be the new head coach next season and already knows the club well from his year as assistant to Marinus Dijkhuizen. Now he gets to show his own vision. He admits there is a huge expectation pattern because the club hasn't been promoted for eight years. At the same time, he emphasizes that promoting from the KKD is difficult due to the budgets of other clubs. He wants to build a recognizable, attacking team that plays beautiful football. Last year he was already able to incorporate parts of his vision into the attacking play, resulting in plenty of chances and attractive football. Now he wants to take the next step. He has always felt like a head coach but had to wait for his diploma. The cooperation with Dijkhuizen was good and useful for his development. In transfer policy he works closely with technical manager Berry Powel; he wants to personally meet every new player. Last year they consciously chose a young group with few experienced players, which wasn't necessarily the intention. Next season they need experienced players to guide the team, with balance as one of the pillars. Regarding the business club's announcement, he reacts mixed: ambition is allowed at a club like De Graafschap, but it's a tough task. He will not utter big words but will work hard from June 20. He doesn't mind the critical media as long as it's respectful; it's a sign of ambition and dreams. Finally, he stresses bonding with supporters by entering the canteen after matches; that's important for a people's club.

Thomas Duivenvoorden weet dat de druk hoog is bij De Graafschap . Hij wordt komend seizoen de nieuwe hoofdtrainer van de club en kent De Graafschap al goed van zijn jaar als assistent van Marinus Dijkhuizen.

Nu mag hij zelf zijn visie uitdragen. Hij geeft toe dat er een groot verwachtingspatroon is, omdat de club al acht jaar niet is gepromoveerd. Tegelijkertijd benadrukt hij dat het vanuit de KKD moeilijk is om te promoveren vanwege de budgetten van andere clubs. Hij wil bouwen aan een herkenbaar, aanvallend team dat mooi voetbal speelt.

Vorig jaar kon hij al delen van zijn visie inbrengen in het aanvallende spel, wat resulteerde in veel kansen en attractief voetbal. Nu wil hij de volgende stap zetten. Hij voelt zich altijd al hoofdtrainer, maar moest wachten op zijn diploma. De samenwerking met Dijkhuizen was goed en nuttig voor zijn ontwikkeling.

In het transferbeleid werkt hij intensief samen met de technische man Berry Powel; hij wil elke nieuwe speler persoonlijk spreken. Het vorige jaar werd gekozen voor een jonge groep met weinig ervaren spelers, wat niet per se de bedoeling was. Komend seizoen moeten er ervaren spelers bij om het elftal te sturen, met balans als een van de pijlers.

Op de aankondiging van de businessclub reageert hij gemengd: ambitie mag bij een club als De Graafschap, maar het is een lastige opgave. Hij zal niet grote woorden roepen, maar hard vanaf 20 juni werken. De kritische media vinden hij niet erg, zolang het respectvol is. Het is een teken van ambitie en dromen.

Tot slot benadrukt hij de binding met supporters door na wedstrijden de kantine in te gaan; dat is belangrijk bij een volksclub





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De Graafschap Thomas Duivenvoorden Hoofdtrainer Marathon Dijkhuizen Promotie Aanvallend Voetbal

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