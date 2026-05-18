The proposed legislation recognizes the need for political parties to have internal democracy, meaning that parties should have members who can vote on their candidate lists and have an impact on their election platforms. The idea is to address the exclusive and dominating influence of Geert Wilders and the PVV-party. The Dutch Council of State cautions against excluding political parties and suggests amendments to clarify legal regulations. The legislation also seems to threaten to remove the autonomous option for politicians if they choose to run using their party name after being excluded from upcoming parliamentary elections.

Het adviesorgaan, het Raad van State, is niet Satisfied met de plannen voor politieke partijen te mogen uitsluiten bij verkiezingen. Volgens D66 en GroenLinks-PvdA dient iedere partij die aan de Tweede Kamervekiezingen meedoet Internal Democratie te hebben, namelijk Leden die kunnen meebeslissen over de kandidatenlijst en invloed hebben op het verkiezingsprogramma.

Om dit te waarborgen zou er een Nieuwelijk georganiseerde Nederlandse autoriteit politieke partijen moeten zijn (Napp). Wanneer een partij deze regels niet volgt kan die, zoals nu alleen geldt voor de PVV, worden uitgesloten van de verkiezingen. Momenteel is het in het wetsvoorstel niet duidelijk welke richtlijnen de partijen moeten volgen. Voor het adviesorgaan dient dit eerst gelukkigder gecommuniceerd te worden, zoals in het parlement.

Ook de Regeling van politieke partijen die na uitsluiting niet meer met een blanco lijst kunnen meedoen aan de verkiezingen is voor het adviesorgaan te breed. Dit is omdat het een sulle van het passief kiesrecht zal verwijderen. Mocht men dit reglement aannemen, dan is men zo afhankelijk van de partij om te veranderen. Terwijl men deze onafhankelijke instantie wil zien bestaan voor de verkiezingen.

Verder heeft het adviesorgaan传达t over de mogelijkheid voor de partijen om toch onder de regels van de Internal Democratie uit te komen. Bijvoorbeeld door de statuten zo op te stellen dat er nauwelijks leden kunnen worden, waardoor elk jaar de mandatoer inspraak kan hebben in het partijkamper. Verder vond het adviesorgaan is het logischer om de inspraak van nieuwe leden in het partijkamper op basis van de verkiezingen te verleiden.

Hierdoor kan er voor elke Tweede Kamerverkiezing inspraak mogelijk zijn, in plaats van elk vier jaar





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Political Parties Exclusion From Elections Internal Democracy Leanback List Political League Dutch Council Of State Amendments Amendments To Clear Legal Regulations Amendments To Remove Autonomous Option For Pol

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