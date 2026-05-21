Neymar's fitness raises doubts for Brazil's World Cup campaign

Concerns are growing over Neymar's physical condition ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 34-year-old forward missed Santos' match against San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday night (2-2). The veteran, surprisingly included in Brazil's World Cup squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti, is battling a calf injury. This raises doubts about his availability for the World Cup opener against Morocco on June 14. Ancelotti hopes Neymar will be fully fit for the tournament. The Brazilian national team begins preparations for the World Cup with a training session on May 27.

Neymar , de 34-jarige aanvaller van Santos , heeft een kuitblessure en is daardoor twijfelachtig voor de WK-selectie van Brazil ië. Hij ontbrak in de wedstrijd tegen San Lorenzo in de Copa Sudamericana en zal zich waarschijnlijk fit maken voor de WK-selectie.

De routinier, die door bondscoach Carlo Ancelotti in de WK-selectie is opgenomen, zal zich in de komende weken herstellen. Brazilië begint met een training op 27 mei aan de voorbereiding op het WK. Neymar is normaal gesproken zondag niet in de uitwedstrijd tegen Gremio betrokken. Zogaib, een woordvoerder van Santos, verwacht dat Neymar volgende week woensdag kan spelen tegen Deportivo Cuenca.

Neymar keerde in januari 2025 terug bij zijn oude liefde Santos. Sindsdien heeft de voormalig sterspeler van FC Barcelona en Paris Saint-Germain aangetoond blessuregevoelig te zijn. Desondanks kwam Neymar tot zeventien goals in 38 wedstrijden. Al sinds oktober 2023 was Neymar niet meer opgeroepen voor het Braziliaanse elftal.

In augustus 2023 had hij voor negentig miljoen euro te overstap van Paris Saint-Germain naar Al-Hilal gemaakt, waarna hij steeds verder uit beeld verdween bij het nationale elftal. Dat had vooral met verschillende blessures te maken. De afgelopen jaren kampte Neymar onder meer met een kruisbandblessure, hamstringblessure en meniscusblessure. Ancelotti hoopt vooral dat Neymar topfit aan het WK begint.

'Hij heeft nog een paar weken om herstel te tonen. Ervaring op dit soort toernooien en de genegenheid die hij binnen de groep geniet, kunnen bijdragen aan een optimale sfeer.





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Neymar Brazil World Cup Injury Fitness Santos Copa Sudamericana Carlo Ancelotti

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