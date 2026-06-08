Nederland en Japan openingsWK in Dallas; Japan wint oefending

Japan heeft een laatste oefenwedstrijd gewonnen van het eigen U19-team. De WK-basis ligt in Nashville. Nederland en Japan spelen zondag hun eerste WK-wedstrijd.

Nederland en Japan opens this coming Sunday their World Cup campaign with a match against each other at 22:00 in the Dallas Stadium. Prior to the Japan ese national team's departure to the United States, they played one final friendly match.

That game was against Japan's Under-19 squad. The main Japanese team won the friendly 2-1. FC Copenhagen defender Junnosuke Suzuki and VfL Wolfsburg forward Shiogai scored the goals, marking their first goals for the national team, although these will not be officially recorded as they were in an unofficial international. Representing Japan U19, Divainchinnedu Otani-forward for FC Tokyo-was the scorer.

This was Japan's second preparatory friendly ahead of the World Cup. Earlier they had beaten Iceland 1-0 thanks to a goal from NEC player Koki Ogawa. Japan will travel to the United States on Monday. Their base camp will be in Nashville, where the Asian nation will prepare for the clash with the Netherlands





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WK Voetbal Nederland Japan Dallas Nashville Vriendschappelijke Wedstrijd

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