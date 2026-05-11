Memphis Depay continues to struggle with injuries as he misses more matches for Corinthians. Despite his impressive scoring record for the Netherlands, he has only played twelve matches for the Brazilian club this season. The club is now looking for external sponsors to help extend his contract, while the season in Brazil runs until May 30th, giving him six possible matches to make towards the World Cup.

tijdens het competitieduel met Flamengo, de veelbesproken wedstrijd waarin hij in de dug-out al contact zocht met de technische staf van Oranje. Door die blessure moest de topscorer aller tijden van het Nederlands elftal de oefenduels met Noorwegen en Ecuador uiteindelijk laten schieten.

Het WK staat over een maand voor de deur, maar Memphis heeft nog altijd geen minuten gemaakt voor Corinthians. Het competitieduel van vannacht met São Paulo (3-2 winst) was al de twaalfde wedstrijd van de Braziliaanse club die hij miste. Daardoor speelde Memphis nog niet onder de nieuwe trainer Fernando Diniz. De voormalig bondscoach van Brazilië vanwege een fout van de medische staf van Corinthians.

Die liet de aanvaller een krachttraining doen die niet paste bij de fase van zijn revalidatie. Dat kostte hem zo'n twee weken. Inmiddels heeft Memphis afgelopen week wel weer op het veld getraind, maar de kraker tegen São Paulo van zondagnacht kwam nog te vroeg. Al met al heeft Memphis dit seizoen nog maar twaalf duels gespeeld voor Corinthians, waarin hij een keer trefzeker was.

Desondanks is de club volgens Braziliaanse media bezig om externe sponsoren te vinden die willen bijdragen aan de verlenging van het aflopende contract van de voormalig aanvaller van onder meer Barcelona, Manchester United, Olympique Lyon en PSV. De gesprekken daarover verlopen in goede harmonie. Zondag was Memphis wel gewoon aanwezig in het stadion, toen Corinthians tegen São Paulo zijn tweede thuiszege op rij boekte.

Bondscoach Ronald Koeman zal ongetwijfeld hopen dat de 108-voudig international (55 goals) ook weer snel binnen de lijnen is te zien. Geluk bij een ongeluk is dat het seizoen in Brazilië doorloopt tot 30 mei. Memphis heeft daardoor nog zes mogelijke duels waarin hij richting het WK minuten kan maken. Neem dan een kijkje op onze gloednieuwe website voor alles te weten over het WK 2026 in Canada, Mexico en de Verenigde Staten





VI_nl / 🏆 6. in NL We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Memphis Depay Corinthians Brazil World Cup Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Housefestival Music On cancelled due to safety concerns from Amsterdam municipalityHousefestival Music On, a music festival planned for this weekend in Amsterdam, is cancelled by the festival's organisation after the Amsterdam municipality withdrew the permit for a tent located on the festival's premises. The organisation stated that the municipality revoked the tent permit at the last moment due to safety concerns and gave them until the last minute to adjust to meet safety requirements. Despite the festival organisation's attempts to ensure adequate security and safety measures, the municipality remained unconvinced and forced a shutdown of the festival.

Read more »

Mart de Kruif over Casema-uitval: 'Steun koos voorzorgsmaatregelen' [NL] [DE]Mart de Kruif, a year-long president of De Graafschap, talks about the season which ended with a quick elimination in the play-offs for promotion, despite promising performances. He also mentions incidents with supporters and a plan to take a stand against the KNVB.

Read more »

Iranνό soccerplayers lack workvisas for FIFA World CupThe football team of Iran will participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, despite the ongoing war with the United States. The requirements of visas and work permits for the players and the staff have caused some delays, but the government of Iran believes that the visas will still reach the players, despite the tensions with the United States.

Read more »

Feyenoord secures Champions League spot after surprise victory over NECFeyenoord, guided by coach Robin van Persie, secured their place in the upcoming Champions League after a thrilling 1-1 draw against champions AZ at home. Despite their defensive struggles, Feyenoord secured the second spot in the Eredivisie, guaranteeing their participation in the lucrative Champions League.

Read more »