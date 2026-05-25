Lionel Messi's last-minute exit and concern for Argentina's World Cup title defense

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, left the field in the 90th minute of the match against Philadelphia Union due to exhaustion, raising concerns about his team's chances at the upcoming World Cup. Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyes assured the fans that Messi was only taken off for precautionary reasons and that there were no signs of a serious injury.

Lionel Messi heeft zondagavond de Argentijnse fans de stuipen op het lijf gejaagd. De superster greep in het duel tussen Inter Miami en Philadelphia Union (6-4) na 75 minuten naar zijn been en liet zich vervolgens direct wisselen.

Het WK start over iets meer dan twee weken en Argentinië wil op het eindtoernooi zijn titel verdedigen. Op het WK van 2022 in Qatar was Messi nog één van de absolute uitblinkers en de kleine ster moet ook op het komende toernooi mee. Zondag ging het echter mis voor de Argentijn. Met nog een kwartier te gaan viel Messi met een blessure uit.

Inter Miami-trainer Guillermo Hoyes stelt de Argentijnse fans na afloop van het duel gerust op de persconferentie. Volgens Hoyes werd Messi alleen uit voorzorg naar de kant gehaald.

'We hebben geen enkele aanwijzing dat er sprake is van een blessure. Hij was echt vermoeid; het was gewoon vermoeidheid. Hij was moe en het veld was zwaar. Bij twijfel is het altijd beter om geen risico’s te nemen.

’ De inmiddels 38-jarige Messi zal over twee weken naar alle waarschijnlijkheid beginnen aan zijn laatste eindtoernooi met Argentinië. De sterspeler won in 2022 het WK met Argentinië en legde in zowel 2021 als 2024 beslag op de Copa América. In 2008 won Messi een gouden medaille met Argentinië op de Olympische Spelen





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