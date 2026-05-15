John Travolta's Personal Film Project: Propellor One-Way Night Coach

John Travolta, a 72-year-old actor, stepped back into the director's chair for his passion project, 'Propellor One-Way Night Coach', based on his own children's book. He expressed his love for the story and the need to make it himself to capture the essence of the project.

John Travolta (72) stepped back into the director's chair when he found a passion project like his debut, ' Propellor One-Way Night Coach '. That was what the actor said on Friday after the world premiere of the film at the Cannes Festival.

The adaptation of his own children's book is about his first flight as a boy of eight.

"I could make this film because I have so much love for this story," John told the audience. "I would do it again only for a similar project where I feel that way. " As a director, he trusted all his colleagues he had seen as an actor on the set over the past half a century.

"I have seen 55 years of directors, from those who did it great, to those who did it mediocre, to those who did it poorly. I have seen all the mistakes you can make. All that knowledge I took with me.

" He calls himself a 'voyeur', someone who observes life. He did that as a child. He looked at people and imagined what they thought and felt.

"Filming my own book is the most personal film project I have ever made," John said. John developed his love for flying on that first trip.

"Flying was something romantic, visionary, and hopeful," Travolta said. "You looked forward and believed in what could be. I truly believe that many young people today miss that feeling of hope. I hope this film reminds them of that feeling.

Life offers so many possibilities.

" That was also the reason John wanted to make this film himself. "There were other people who wanted to produce and direct the story," Travolta said. "But it was too personal for me. I don't think other people could really capture that feeling that was the foundation for me.

" Propellor One-Way Night Coach will be available on Apple TV in May. Our own Chantal Janzen was also present at the Cannes Film Festival. She tells everything about it in the video below





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