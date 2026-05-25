Jean-Marie Pfaff's impressive football collection fetches huge sums in Paris auction

The impressive football collection of former Belgian international Jean-Marie Pfaff has generated substantial sums during a Paris auction. Two iconic shirts, those of Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff, stood out the most. The absolute highlight of the collection was the shirt that Pfaff exchanged with Maradona after the semi-final match between Belgium and Argentina at the 1986 World Cup. The Argentines won with a score of 2-0, thanks to two goals by Maradona. The iconic shirt fetched an impressive €400,000. Also, the shirt of Johan Cruyff, which Pfaff exchanged during his international debut in 1976, drew great attention. On the shirt, Cruyff had written: ‘For the best and most sympathetic player’. The estimated value of the shirt was between €30,000 and €40,000, but the final sale price was €130,000. Other items from Pfaff's career also went under the hammer. His outfit from FC Bayern Munich in the lost European Cup I final against Porto brought €6,500. His World Cup equipment from the quarter-finals of 1986 was also sold. That went for €5,500.

De indrukwekkende voetbalcollectie van voormalig Belgisch international Jean-Marie Pfaff heeft in Parijs gigantische bedragen opgeleverd tijdens een veiling. Vooral twee iconische shirts sprongen eruit: die van Diego Maradona én Johan Cruyff .

Het absolute pronkstuk van de collectie was het shirt dat Pfaff ruilde met Maradona na de halve finale tussen België en Argentinië op het WK van 1986. De Argentijnen wonnen toen met 2-0 dankzij twee doelpunten van Maradona. Het iconische shirt bracht uiteindelijk liefst 400.000 euro (! ) op.

Ook het shirt van Johan Cruijff zorgde voor grote belangstelling. Pfaff ruilde dat legendarische shirt tijdens zijn interlanddebuut in 1976, bij België-Nederland in de EK-kwalificaties. Op het shirt schreef Cruijff: ‘Voor de beste en sympathiekste speler’. Waar het veilinghuis het shirt vooraf schatte op 30.000 à 40.000 euro, liep de uiteindelijke opbrengst op tot maar liefst 130.000 euro.

Ook enkele andere stukken uit de carrière van Pfaff gingen onder de hamer. Zijn outfit van FC Bayern Munich uit de verloren Europacup I-finale van 1987 tegen Porto bracht 6.500 euro op. Daarnaast werd ook zijn WK-uitrusting uit de kwartfinales van 1986 verkocht. Die ging uiteindelijk voor 5.500 euro van de hand





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Jean-Marie Pfaff Football Collection Iconic Shirts Diego Maradona Johan Cruyff Paris Auction Europacup I-Finale World Cup Interlanddebuut België-Nederland Shirt Outfit Equipment

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