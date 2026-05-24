IJssalons en creatività; classics and unique tastes

New, original ice cream flavors are becoming increasingly popular in recent years. Inspired both by a range of traditional favorites and modern tastes, these establishments use social media trends as inspiration, continuously seeking to expand their repertoire of unique flavors that stand out among the competition. Both 'classic' flavors such as cheesecake, but also 'unique' creations like the hazelnut praline-based 'Druthersu Liefde' or the unusual flavor of Gazpacho, are now more common. By continually seeking out new materials and combinations, these businesses are able to stand out from their competitors.

Vanille, chocolade en aardbei zijn nog steeds populaire smaken bij ijssalons, maar ook opmerkelijke en vernieuwende smaken zijn bij klanten populair geworden. IJsalons nemen deze ideeën vaak over van trends op sociale media en onderzoeken ook wat er oppackt in de regio.

Hierbij staan originele smaken en creativiteit centraal, al zijn ook klassiekers zoals cheesecake populair. Bij IJssalon Loeff bijvoorbeeld, draait het om twaalf jaar al om verschillende en nieuwste smaken te proberen. Eigenaar Pieter Loeff probeert werkelijk iedere maand iets nieuws te testen in de toonbank, en op dit moment draait het om 'Franui', frambozenijs met witte en melkchocolade.

Bij Clevers ijssalons in Millingen aan de Rijn is er standaard 28 verschillende smaken, maar de specials zorgen ervoor dat het aantal smaken door het jaar heen meer dan honderd worden. Baklava-ijs is hier als voorbeeld. Bij IJssalon Loeff draait het om 12 jaar om ervaring en creativiteit, en bij Clevers draait het om innovatieve smaken en creativitei





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