Harvey Weinstein's trial ends in a mistrial after reaching no consensus.

After a jury failed to reach an agreement in the trial against Harvey Weinstein, it has ended in a mistrial with the case being remanded for further consideration. The verdict echoes the events of the previous trials and fits in the pattern of inconsistent outcomes.

Een rechtbankjury heeft opnieuw geen overeenstemming kunnen bereiken in een zaak tegen de gevallen filmmagnaat Harvey Weinstein (74). Het proces is hiermee geëindigd in een zogenoemde "mistrial", ofwel een mislukt proces.

Het huidige proces ging namelijk over de beschuldiging dat Weinstein in 2013 actrice Jessica Mann had verkracht. Weinstein werd tijdens zijn eerste proces in New York schuldig bevonden aan de verkrachting van Mann en het aanranden van Miriam Haley. Later is die veroordeling echter teruggedraaid en zijn zaak is in 2025 opnieuw behandeld. Vorig jaar werd Weinstein opnieuw schuldig bevonden aan het aanranden van Haley, maar niet schuldig aan het aanranden van een andere vrouw





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Harvey Weinstein Case New York Trial Jessica Mann Alvin Bragg Mistrial Verkrachting

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