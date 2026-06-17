Grote sancties voor MFK Karviná na matchfixingschandalen: degradatie en schorsing voorzitter

De Tsjechische voetbalbond FACR heeft zware straffen opgelegd aan MFK Karviná naar aanleiding van matchfixing twee seizoenen geleden. De club wordt onmiddellijk gedegradeerd, mag volgende seizoen niet in Europa spelen en voorzitter Jan Wolf krijgt een twaalfjarige schorsing. De situatie is verder ingewikkeld omdat Karviná deze seizoen de beker won, wat normaal een Europees ticket zou opleveren.

MFK Karviná is onmiddellijk gedegradeerd uit de Tsjechische Chance Liga naar het tweede niveau. De verklaring hiervoor is dat deAccording to FACR , the Czech football association, MFK Karviná, the cup winner of this season, is considered guilty of match-fixing incidents that occurred two seasons ago.

In addition, the club is barred from participating in European competitions next season, and its chairman Jan Wolf has been suspended. Karviná had earned promotion to the Chance Liga for the 2022/23 season, but it seemed they would be immediately relegated again. Wolf, who is also the mayor of the Czech city of Karviná, apparently intervened to prevent this. The 57-year-old chairman is alleged to have been involved in multiple match-fixing cases.

As a result, the Czech Football Association (FACR) has imposed the severe penalty of expulsion from the league. Furthermore, Wolf has received a twelve-year suspension and must pay a fine of 414,000 euros.

Moreover, Karviná is not allowed to participate in European competitions next season. Interestingly, the club won this season's cup tournament, which normally grants access to the playoff round of the Europa League. It is currently unclear whether this means that Dukla Prague, the highest-ranked team relegated from the Chance Liga, will still be able to compete at the top level next season.

Earlier this season, the Czech league was already in the news due to the city derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague, which ended in a regulatory 0-3 victory after fans of the home team invaded the pitch and attacked the opposing players





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MFK Karviná Matchfixing Tsjechische Chance Liga FACR Jan Wolf Degradatie Bekerwinnaar Europese Competities Schorsing Boete Voetbal

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