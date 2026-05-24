Former Royal Antwerp Coach Recalls Happiest Trucking Memories

Mark van Bommel recounts joyfully the memories of his collaboration with Vincent Janssen at Royal Antwerp FC, including persuading him to join from Monterrey.

Mark van Bommel recounts delightful memories of his collaboration with Vincent Janssen at Royal Antwerp FC. The former coach of The Great Old has nothing but praise for his compatriot, who bid farewell at De Bosuil on Saturday.

Van Bommel joined Antwerp in the summer of 2022, following soon after Janssen. The Belgian powerhouse picked him up from Monterrey.

'I still remember when Marc (Overmars) and I called him to convince him', reminisces Van Bommel. 'At the time, Janssen was preparing for his wedding, so we gave him more time off. It was great that he wanted to come to Antwerp.

' With Antwerp, the Dutchmen secured the league title, cup and supercup in 2023. 'Initially, scores wouldn't come through, but that was a matter of time', Van Bommel smiles. 'Once he got going... 'Vin Diesel' became his nickname in the squad.

But not only did he score, he also distributed the play, and in my opinion, he made more tackles than I, a midfielder, did. Moreover, he was incredibly important for the atmosphere.

' Van Bommel holds an excellent relationship with the 31-year-old forward. 'With some players, one has to be careful with one's words, but not with him. There was complete mutual respect, even without having explicitly discussed it. Even now, we occasionally chat.

I wonder where he is going after all. He is certainly fit enough to continue.

' Janssen played a total of 173 matches for Antwerp, securing the country's record for most appearances by a foreign player. During the home match against Westerlo, he bid farewell to the fans. He received a public ovation just before time was called. Also departing the club is Gyrano Kerk





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Vincent Janssen Royal Antwerp Antwerp Antwerp Vs Westerlo De Bosuil Westerlo 173 Matches Belgian Record IROWA IROWA Quick Blok

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