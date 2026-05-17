Football News: PSG, Nantes, Toulouse, Auxerre, Nice, Marseille, Rennes, Strasbourg, Monaco

In the final match of the season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced Paris FC in the Parisian derby. However, the evening had a disappointing twist as Dembélé had to leave the field after 27 minutes due to an injury. The exact nature of the injury is not known. On May 30, PSG will play the Champions League final against Arsenal. The match seemed to be heading for a draw until Gory scored a winning goal in the 94th minute. Nantes, on the other hand, had to deal with the news that they would not be playing in the Ligue 1 next season. This led to a violent reaction from their supporters, who stormed the field. The match was eventually abandoned. In the battle for the play-off spot, Nantes and FC Metz both finished in the bottom two and were directly relegated. OGC Nice and AJ Auxerre both started with 31 points on the final day. Auxerre won 2-0 away to Toulouse and scored two goals through Lassine Sinayoko. OGC Nice, on the other hand, could not beat Metz (0-0) and finished as the sixteenth team. Marseille and Rennes played for the fifth spot in the league. Marseille secured their spot in the Europa League, while Rennes finished as the sixth team and will play in the play-offs against Saint-Étienne. Igor Paixão started in the Marseille lineup, while Quinten Timber fell in the 86th minute. Marseille won 3-1. In the match between RC Strasbourg and AS Monaco, nine goals were scored. Jordan Teze started in the Monaco lineup, but they could not qualify for European football. Lamine Camara scored two goals for Monaco, Martial Godo scored for Strasbourg, and Diego Moreira, Sebastian Nanasi, and Ansu Fati scored for Strasbourg in a dramatic comeback. Monaco ended up losing 5-4.

In de afsluitende speelronde wachtte de Parijse derby tegen Paris FC, dat in januari nog verrassend te sterk was geweest in de Coupe de France.

Voor PSG kende de avond echter een vervelende bijsmaak. Dembélé moest al na 27 minuten naar de kant met een blessure. Wat de Fransman precies mankeert, is nog niet bekend. Op 30 mei staat voor PSG de Champions League-finale tegen Arsenal op het programma.

Door een goal van Bradley Barcola en een subtiel hakje van Alimani Gory leek het duel onbeslist te gaan eindigen, maar Paris FC zou de winnende nog gaan maken. In de vierde minuut van de blessuretijd was daar wéér Gory, die een uitgespeelde counter afrondde: 2-1. Nantes wist al enige tijd dat het volgend seizoen niet meer actief is in de Ligue 1 en dat zorgde zondagavond voor grote woede bij de achterban.

In de 22ste minuut van het duel met Toulouse bestormden tientallen supporters het veld. De aanwezige stewards konden de situatie niet onder controle krijgen, waarna besloten werd de wedstrijd definitief te staken. Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer en in welke vorm het duel wordt uitgespeeld. Nantes en FC Metz degradeerden rechtstreeks uit de Ligue 1 en de strijd om de play-offplek tegen degradatie kreeg in de slotronde nog een ontknoping.

OGC Nice en AJ Auxerre begonnen allebei met 31 punten aan de laatste speeldag, waarbij Auxerre op basis van doelsaldo in het voordeel was. De grote verrassing kwam uit Lille. Auxerre won met 0-2 op bezoek bij de nummer vier van Frankrijk dankzij twee treffers van Lassine Sinayoko. OGC Nice slaagde er op zijn beurt niet in om hekkensluiter FC Metz te verslaan (0-0) en eindigt daardoor als zestiende.

Dat betekent dat Nice de degradatieplay-offs in moet tegen Saint-Étienne. Opmerkelijk genoeg speelt Nice komende vrijdag óók de finale van de Coupe de France tegen Lens. De club kan dus in theorie Europees voetbal halen én degraderen naar de Ligue 2. Olympique Marseille en Stade Rennes streden zondag om de vijfde plaats in de Ligue 1.

De nummer vijf plaatst zich rechtstreeks voor de Europa League, terwijl de nummer zes de voorrondes in moet. Igor Paixão begon in de basis, Quinten Timber viel acht minuten voor tijd in. In Marseille kon uiteindelijk feest worden gevierd. Ondanks een onrustig seizoen, mede door het vertrek van Roberto De Zerbi, stelde OM Europees voetbal veilig.

Binnen tien minuten stond het al 2-0 via goals van Pierre-Emile Højbjerg en Amine Gouiri. Het hoogtepunt van de avond kwam op naam van Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, die de bal bij de 3-0 fraai in de bovenhoek stiftte. Estéban Lepaul deed namens Rennes nog iets terug, maar Marseille won overtuigend met 3-1. Bij RC Strasbourg - AS Monaco vielen liefst negen doelpunten.

Jordan Teze stond in de basis bij Monaco, dat zich niet wist te plaatsen voor Europees voetbal. Via twee goals van Lamine Camara ging Monaco met een 1-2 voorsprong rusten, nadat Martial Godo tussendoor had gescoord voor Strasbourg. Dankzij treffers van Ansu Fati en een eigen goal van Ismaël Doukouré leek Monaco bij 1-4 op rozen te zitten. Daarna volgde echter een spectaculaire remontada van Strasbourg.

Diego Moreira, Sebastian Nanasi (twee keer) en opnieuw Godo draaiden de wedstrijd volledig om: 5-4





VI_nl / 🏆 6. in NL We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Paris Saint-Germain Paris FC Coupe De France Champions League Nantes Toulouse Auxerre Nice Marseille Rennes Strasbourg Monaco Dembélé Gory Camara Godo Aubameyang Teze Camara Godo Lamine Camara Martial Godo Jordan Teze Lassine Sinayoko Ansu Fati Diego Moreira Sebastian Nanasi Ismaël Doukouré Remontada Play-Off Direct Relegation Violent Reaction Abandonment Champions League Final Europa League Play-Offs Saint-Étienne

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