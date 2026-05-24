Efforts to Improve Awareness of ADHD in Women, from Quinty's Story to a More Inclusive DXIVAE Method

This article series focuses on ADHD in women and includes Quinty's personal story. It emphasizes the need for better awareness and knowledge, especially among healthcare providers who often miss cases in women. The articles also cover the challenges faced by women with ADHD and highlight the DIVA-5 interview method as an effective tool for diagnosing ADHD in adults.

Quinty (24) heeft ADHD en heeft vaak bots met onbegrip. Mensen zeggen: ‘stel je niet zo aan’— bij vrouwen wordt ADHD vaak lat of helemaal niet herkend, omdat de diagnose vooral gebaseerd is op mannelijke kenmerken.

Quinty Dekker uit Nunspeet is een ervaringsdeskundige met ADHD. Haar bevindingen zijn opgenomen in een vijfdelige artikelenreeks over ADHD bij vrouwen. Ook de zorg is aan alle kanten overbelast en lacks kennis over ADHD bij vrouwen. Maxime de Jong, arts-onderzoeker, waarschuwt voor onbegrip in de samenleving en voor betere verspreiding van kennis, bijvoorbeeld bij de zorg.

Quinty hoorde vaak onbegrip in haar dagelijks leven. Bij haar ouders werd ADHD niet herkend en ze omschrijft haar als een vrolijk en sociaal kind. Volgens de DIVA-5 interviewmethode kan ADHD bij volwassenen worden nauwkeurig vastgesteld. Quinty’s ouders herkenden haar gedrag wel in de datums van ADHD, onoplettend type, zoals onoplettendheid en vergeetachtig gedrag





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Psychology Women's Issues Disability ADHD In Women Efforts To Improve Awareness Quinty's Story Overcoming Masculine Stereotypes Challenges Faced By Women With ADHD DIVA-5 Interview Method

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