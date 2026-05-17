Dutch Walker on Saba Likely Dead after Search for Days

A Dutch walker, Erik, who has been missing on the Caribbean island of Saba for days, is likely dead, according to Saba's governor Jonathan Johnson. The search operation has been adjusted from a rescue to a recovery operation, with the help of a USAR team.

Een Nederlandse wandelaar, Erik, die al dagen wordt gezocht op het Caribische eiland Saba , is waarschijnlijk overleden. Dat heeft gezaghebber van Saba Jonathan Johnson bekendgemaakt in een verklaring.

De zoektocht leverde tot nu toe niets op. Daarbij zijn onder meer helikopters, drones en speurhonden ingezet. Volgens Johnson is inmiddels 82 uur verstreken sinds de wandelaar voor het laatst is gezien. Op basis daarvan en na overleg met medische teams is de aard van de operatie aangepast.

'De zoektocht is veranderd van een reddingsoperatie naar een bergingsoperatie', aldus de gezaghebber. 'Dat betekent dat het onwaarschijnlijk is dat de vermiste persoon levend wordt gevonden. ' De zoektocht wordt vandaag voortgezet met hulp van een USAR-team (Urban Search and Rescue). Dat team bestaat uit elf hulpverleners en negen honden.

De vermiste man is een ervaren wandelaar, meldden de lokale autoriteiten eerder. Hij vertrok naar het eiland om te werken aan de bouw van een nieuwe communicatietoren voor Saba





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Saba Dutch Walker Missing Death Search Operation Recovery Operation USAR Team

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