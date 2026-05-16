Doelman Thomas Didillon-H"old: 'That symbolizes our season' after scoring the only goal in the first semi-final of the play-offs

Doelman Thomas Didillon-H"old was extremely important for Willem II this season. He scored the only goal in the first semi-final of the play-offs against Almere. He explains that the situation of the outside player this season symbolizes their season. He also talks about the difficult season of his teammate Sammy and how he performed in the crucial match.

Doelman Thomas Didillon-H"old was this season extremely important for Willem II. The routinier of the Tilburgse club collected many points, but scored in Almere , in the first semi-final of the play-offs, the only goal of the evening.

A special, especially when you look at the situation of the outside player this season. Since his arrival, the rental of VfL Bochum had to do with substitute appearances only. Due to the injuries of both strikers, Bamba was suddenly in the starting point against Almere.

'For me that symbolizes our season', explains the goalkeeper about the German. 'We have not had the luck with injuries, but every time there are boys on. Two weeks ago we already within the team against each other, and against himself, said that Sammy would still play a role this season', explains Didillon-H"old.

'That was now, because Devin was not fit enough. I can imagine that it was a difficult choice for the coach, especially because Thomas was already not. But SammyDidillon-H"old cares about his teammate.

'Can you put yourself in his situation for one second? He is a young boy, in a foreign land, at a new club. He has had a very difficult season and must suddenly in one of the most important matches of the season start in the base, because two public favorites cannot play. And that then on a strange position, without rhythm. If you then perform as he has performed... Wow, very impressive.





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Willem II Doelman Thomas Didillon-H\Old Almere Play-Offs First Semi-Final Goal Outside Player Injuries Substitute Appearances Coach Team Difficult Season Teammate Performance Curious Situation Foreign Land New Club Public Favorites Crucial Match

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