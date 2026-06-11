Portuguese record international and all-time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, missed a crucial match against Ireland due to a red card and a suspension, which put his team at risk of missing out on the World Cup. Despite scoring in the previous international period and earlier this week against Chile, Ronaldo was unable to find the back of the net against Nigeria, leaving the team in a tight spot. The team managed to secure a crucial victory against Nigeria, giving the coach confidence that Portugal is ready for their first World Cup match against DR Congo.

Portugal 's record international and all-time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo , missed a crucial match against Ireland due to a red card and a suspension, which put his team at risk of missing out on the World Cup .

Despite scoring in the previous international period and earlier this week against Chile, Ronaldo was unable to find the back of the net against Nigeria, leaving the team in a tight spot. The Portuguese sports newspaper highlights Ronaldo's struggles and the missed opportunities, questioning his performance and the expectations placed on him.

Despite his absence, the team managed to secure a crucial victory against Nigeria, giving the coach confidence that Portugal is ready for their first World Cup match against DR Congo. The coach also praised João Félix, Trincão, and Francisco Conceição for their impressive performances in Ronaldo's absence





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Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup Ireland Nigeria Red Card Suspension João Félix Trincão Francisco Conceição Rafael Leão Pedro Neto Martínez Gonçalo Ramos Ajacied Conceição Superstar Coach Team Friskness Confidence

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