Carlos Quieroz has been appointed as the new head coach of Ghana for the 2026 World Cup, replacing Otto Addo. Quieroz has extensive experience as a coach, having led Portugal and Iran in previous World Cups. He has included goalkeeper Reverson in the preliminary squad, who has been impressive in the Eredivisie this season. Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams are the standout players in the squad, having made significant contributions to their respective clubs. However, Kudus and Tottenham midfielder Kudus are ruled out due to injury.

In april werd Carlos Quieroz aangesteld als bondscoach nadat Otto Addo kort daarvoor werd ontslagen. De zeer ervaren Portugese manager gaat voor de vijfde keer als bondscoach naar het WK.

Eerder deed hij dit al met Portugal (2010) en in 2014, 2018 en 2022 met Iran. Quieroz heeft Jong Ajax-doelman Reverson opgenomen in de voorlopige selectie. De twintigjarige doelman kwam dit seizoen tot zestien optredens in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Voor Reverson is het zijn eerste oproep voor het nationale elftal, hij speelde al wel een duel voor het beloftenelftal.

Ghana heeft vijf doelmannen opgenomen in de selectie, waardoor de kans bestaat dat Reverson alsnog afvalt. Verder zijn Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) en Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) de meest in het oog springende spelers. Semenyo kwam afgelopen winter voor ruim zeventig miljoen euro over van AFC Bournemouth. In zijn debuutseizoen bijwas de vleugelspeler matchwinner in de gewonnen FA Cup-finale.

Kudus kampt al langere tijd met een blessure en is daarom niet van de partij op het WK. Dat is een fikse aderlating, want de middenvelder van Tottenham Hotspur is een van de sterkhouders.zitten op het eindtoernooi in een groep met Engeland, Kroatië en Panama





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Ghana Carlos Quieroz Otto Addo World Cup Portuguese Coach Jong Ajax Goalkeeper Antoine Semenyo Iñaki Williams Kudus Tottenham Midfielder

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