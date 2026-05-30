Armed with a secret weapon: Arsenal's corner kick mastery ahead of Champions League final

Arsenal, the newly crowned Premier League champions, head into the Champions League final with a well-known but highly effective set-piece strategy: the inswinging corner. This season alone, Arsenal have scored 27 goals from corners in all competitions, a remarkable 7.5% conversion rate from 357 corners, compared to PSG's 16 goals from 376 corners (just over 3%). Including 7 goals from indirect free kicks, Arsenal have netted 34 goals from set pieces, accounting for nearly 28% of their 121 total goals-a 9% increase from the previous season. Former coaches and analysts weigh in on the meticulously rehearsed routine designed by set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, highlighting the precision in delivery, timing, movement, and blocking that make Arsenal's corners so lethal. While some critics label the tactic as 'lazy', experts defend it as a sophisticated, aggressive, and brilliantly executed plan that exploits tight spaces in modern football. The key for PSG? Avoid giving away unnecessary corners.

The freshly minted Premier League champions, Arsenal , head into tonight's Champions League final armed with a secret weapon that is hardly a secret anymore: the inswinging corner.

Opponent Paris Saint-Germain has been warned. This season, Arsenal have scored from corners no less than 27 times across all competitions. Out of a total of 357 corners taken, that's a conversion rate of 7.5 percent. For comparison: PSG took 376 corners and scored 16 times from them, just over 3 percent.

If you also add the 7 goals Arsenal scored from indirect free kicks, you arrive at 34 goals from set-piece situations. Out of a total of 121 goals, that's a percentage of 28 percent, 9 percent higher than in the 2024/2025 season.

"They make something very predictable - an inswinging corner - completely unpredictable," says Verbeek, who has previously worked at Almere City and Club Brugge. While he doesn't want to name specific names, as an assistant coach he had set-piece rehearsals in his remit during his time at FC Utrecht. In that role, he admires the work of his colleague Nicolas Jover, who since 2021 has been responsible for the way Arsenal takes and defends corners.

"The delivery, the timing of the runs, the runs themselves, the blocking of defenders and the keeper, where the ball goes. Everything has to come together. When they succeed, it's a joy to watch.

" Take Kai Havertz's goal in the second-to-last league match against already-relegated Burnley. Bukayo Saka swung the ball in from the right with his left foot, two meters in front of the goal. From various directions, five Arsenal players sprinted towards the near post to create a smokescreen in front of Burnley keeper Max Weiss, after which Havertz powerfully headed the lone and thus winning goal into the net.

Whereas many clubs often still choose to have their attackers start their runs from the penalty spot during a corner, Arsenal does it differently. Janssen: "They have their tall players start from a blind angle and come from the back post to the front post, from behind the defenders. In that respect, they are innovative.

" "And they free up one player to seal the deal, so to speak," adds Verbeek. "Only one person can score, that's the philosophy. The rest must create space, block someone or indeed draw a defender away.

" What helps is that Arsenal can have the corners taken by two players with fantastic technique: Declan Rice swings in the corners from the right and Saka from the left. Verbeek: "That's where the identity of their corners starts. They execute the simple thing brilliantly. Players aren't coaches, you shouldn't have too many variations.

At Arsenal they keep it simple and they've been doing it that way for a few years now. That makes you very good at it.

" According to Janssen, manager Mikel Arteta has succeeded in making his players believe that practicing set pieces pays off. Jover reportedly gets 45 minutes of training time from Arteta every week.

"If you want to be successful, you have to invest time together at the front end. You have to convince the players of that.

" Arteta has seen it well, thinks Verbeek: "Set pieces and corners in particular are becoming increasingly important in football. The spaces are getting smaller, physically it's becoming tougher, and as an attacking team it's harder to create chances. So clubs are looking for land that hasn't been discovered yet.

" Despite the success, Arsenal this season faced more criticism than in previous years. Arteta's team would rely too much on their solid defense (only 26 goals conceded) and especially 'lazily' score from dead-ball situations like the inswinging corner.

"But in those moments they are very aggressive, with lots of bodies in the five-meter area. They are very good at blocking the keeper and defenders," defends Van Gerwen - former assistant coach of the Dutch basketball team - the pushing, pulling and blocking in the goal area. Van Gerwen sees parallels with his sport, where screens and picks are also used extensively.

"The idea that you can have control at certain moments resembles situations in basketball. For example, when you want to position a shooter after a time-out. Whatever the sport, I can enjoy it when you see the coach's hand. This is truly Arteta's signature.

Everyone knows it's coming and yet you can't stop it.

" When asked how PSG could possibly stop this in the Champions League final, Janssen keeps it simple: "You know Arsenal is looking for it, so don't give away unnecessary corners.





NOSsport / 🏆 12. in NL We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenal Champions League Final Corners Set Pieces Nicolas Jover Mikel Arteta Paris Saint-Germain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG en Arsenal strijden om Champions League-titelParis Saint-Germain en Arsenal treffen elkaar in de Champions League-finale na een indrukwekkende knockout-fase. De ploegen zijn aan elkaar gewaagd en beloven een spannende eindstrijd.

Read more »

Arsenal-twintig jaar na verloren Champions League-finale: Pires en Eze over nieuwe kansTwintig jaar na de verloren Champions League-finale tegen Barcelona kijkt Robert Pires terug op het emotionele verlies en ziet overeenkomsten tussen het huidige Arsenal en zijn team van toen. Tegelijkertijd droomt huidig speler Eberechi Eze van een titel, terwijl Kai Havertz ervaring heeft uit het overwinnen van de finales.

Read more »

Arsenal en PSG strijden om Champions League titelArsenal en Paris Saint-Germain nemen het in de finale van de Champions League tegen elkaar op. Beide ploegen zijn al kampioen in eigen land. De wedstrijd vindt plaats in Boedapest. Als nieuwe speler kun je via een speciale actie inzetten op de winnaar. Online spelen brengt risico's met zich mee.

Read more »

Jurriën Timber bij selectie Arsenal voor Champions League-finaleJurriën Timber is fit genoeg bevonden om met Arsenal mee te reizen voor de Champions League-finale tegen Paris Saint-Germain. Hij zit voor het eerst in ruim twee maanden bij de wedstrijdselectie en kan volgens trainer Arteta zelfs starten.

Read more »