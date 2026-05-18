A year after disappearance, mystery of Beerta's tragedy remains unsolved

The disappearance of Jeffrey and Emma, along with their father, in Beerta has left a mystery that will never be solved. The tragedy has had a profound impact on the lives of their relatives, who continue to grapple with the loss and the unanswered question of why their loved ones were taken.

De namen Jeffrey en Emma staan nog steeds in veel mensen in hun geheugen gegrift. Een jaar geleden verdwenen ze samen met hun vader van de aardbodem.

Voorgoed, zo bleek drie dagen later toen het zwartste scenario werkelijkheid werd. Het drama van Beerta kreeg veel aandacht in binnen- en buitenland. We zijn een jaar verder, maar nog steeds is het een groot mysterie wat hem heeft bezield. Waarom nam vader Klaas zijn bloedeigen kinderen mee in zijn graf?

Die vraag zal voor altijd rond blijven zweven. Zeker bij de nabestaanden. Stiefbroer Rubertus zei het eind vorig jaar in een openhartig interview met RTV Noord zo: ‘Die vragen heb je voor hem, maar hij is er niet meer. Hij zal ze nooit beantwoorden.

Daar moeten we mee leven. ’ De nabestaanden worstelen nog volop met de verwerking van dit intense verdriet. Uiteindelijk vinden ze een weg om hier mee om te gaan, is de overtuiging van Lonneke Lenferink. Ze is bijzonder hoogleraar Rouw na Traumatisch Verlies aan de Rijksuniversiteit Groningen (RUG). Deze leerstoel werd oktober vorig jaar ingesteld door het Fonds Slachtofferhulp





NOS / 🏆 5. in NL We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beerta Disappearance Mystery Loss Unanswered Question Relatives Impact Professional Help Therapy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Op eerste dag van relatie moest Jeffrey op oefening'Je wist toch waar je aan begon?' Het is de meest geuite opmerking die het thuisfront hoort, wanneer de partner mee is met een oefening of een uitzending van defensie en de partner alleen thuis zit, al dan niet met kinderen.

Read more »

Vuurwerkverkopers geoordeeld over 'magere' compensatie voor nieuw vuurwerkverbodBusiness owners in the fireworks sector react negatively to the lack of sufficient compensation for the upcoming ban on fireworks on the night of new year's eve, after investing heavily in new bunkers and inspections.

Read more »

Nederland doet niet mee aan Eurovisie Songfestival wegens Israëlische deelname; Tom van den Oetelaar vreest imagoschade voor SongfestivalDue to the participation of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest, Nederland has not taken part this year. Omroep Brabant's Tom van den Oetelaar, who has been following the Songfestival for decades, thinks he knows who will win this year and questions whether it needs years to recover from its reputation.

Read more »

UK hopes for Sam Battle to break his scoring streak; VRT calls for EBU vote on songfestival countriesThe UK is hoping that Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, can end his poor scoring trend. The UK has finished under the 100-point mark in the last three editions. In 2021 and 2003, British acts even scored a goose egg. Look Mum No Computer's odds are high on the bookmakers' list, although they are not the favorite. The UK being the host for the first time in decades was due to the postponement of the festival a year later, Ukraine. The Greek act, which may bring a high score for singer Akylas, stands out. The VRT wants EBU votes on participating countries and also wants to highlight the necessity of taking a stance against war and violence.

Read more »

Yasmine's impact on Dennis' lifeDennis Verhoeven, a 46-year-old man from Eindhoven, shares his story of love, football, and the sudden loss of his girlfriend Yasmine Chabi, who passed away after a blood poisoning. He describes how their relationship was filled with joy, football matches, and family time, and how Yasmine's death has left him feeling empty.

Read more »

Volendam, Telstar & Ajax staan nog veel op het spel in cruciale eredivisionale speelronde - Nieuws in DutchFollowing the penultimate matchday of the Eredivisie, FC Volendam, Telstar, and Ajax must perform in crucial games, all simultaneously kicking off at 2:30 PM. Stay updated with our liveblog, including radio coverage from 2 PM. Dave Kwakman, injured half a year ago, is back to play in a special match. Telstar takes on FC Emmen for a play-off spot; Telstar won last year's match and secured promotion.

Read more »