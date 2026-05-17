24 Hours of the Nürburgring Live Blog: Max Verstappen's Debut, Sebastian Vettel's Absence, and More

This live blog covers the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, with special attention to Max Verstappen's debut, the absence of Sebastian Vettel, and the ongoing battle between Mercedes AMG Petronas and Renault Sport Formula One.

Welcome to our 24-hour liveblog about the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring , where Max Verstappen makes his debut in the motorsport classic. Both men had a tough duel with each other last night, with Engel almost pulling ahead.

Last year, the drivers had an incident, when Verstappen set a track record in a test session and Engel questioned the car setup (or if he was simply running with the same power). It became a nice discussion on X. The Aston Martin on the third position gets a time penalty of 32 seconds for overtaking under a yellow flag. The gap to the leaders of Mercedes is already more than five minutes.

It really is a duel between the Verstappen Racing-Mercedes and the 'sister car' with start number #80. Both cars are run by the team of Winward Racing, but there is much rivalry between them. The rain has returned to the Eifel. Verstappen has a twelve-second lead over Stolz in the other Mercedes.

Max Verstappen takes the driving seat again. He takes over the steering wheel from his Austrian team-mate Lucas Auer. The team of Verstappen leads. It is Max's task to hold that position for the next two hours.

Bad news for former F1 competitor Timo Glock. He drove too fast for a code-60 zone yesterday night, a slow speed zone where something has happened. He is disqualified as a driver and even loses his license for the track. Nicky Catsburg, who was expected to retire from racing, drives in his Lamborghini on the fourteenth position.

Also, Renger van der Zande is now working on his rounds. The situation in the front row: Auer (Verstappen Racing) leads, with a fifteen-second advantage over the other Mercedes and a five-minute advantage over the rest. A severe crash occurs near the end of the race. The Aston Martin appears to get additional speed from full throttle and crashes with a tire scraping.

Update from Javert: Lucas Auer steps down from the Mercedes of Verstappen. As expected, Daniel Juncadella is next and will be followed by Max. Winward Racing controls the race as the leaders. Remaining competitors behind them have crashed or are in need of patching up.

The weather is dark on the Nürburgring, with lightning occasionally lighting up the grounds. The fastest cars get blue lights to warn slower drivers, and there are firecrackers occasionally illuminating the ruins as a reminder of the recent crash near the end of the race. The position swapped on the Mercedes. Verstappen's car is now second, with a two-minute advantage over the rest.

There are various very visible performances featuring Renger van der Zande, racing an experimental 90s DTM car in the class for innovative cars. The Mercedes-AMG GTE in the lead, with Daniel Juncadella as the new driver





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Nürburgring 24 Hours Max Verstappen Sebastian Vettel Mercedes AMG Petronas Renault Sport Formula One

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